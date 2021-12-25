Commentary: Sex And The City sequel shows women’s identities not limited to wives or mothers

BIRMINGHAM, England: On the eve of release of the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That, I was excited. The show follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life at 50 in a world that has changed quite a lot from that in the 2000s.

I really wanted to see how Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte might navigate a different world after nearly 20 years. When it comes to TV narratives about older women, we, the audience, may still have hang-ups about their representation, and what we imagine their lives are supposed to be about.

But in recent years those representations have evolved with shows such as Grace and Frankie – and now And Just Like That. These series give us the humour of The Golden Girls but a richer landscape of the interior lives of older women.

The age (and wealth) gap between myself and the characters in Sex and the City has not changed with And Just Like That, but I feel much closer to their age-related struggles now than I did in the late 1990s and early 2000s. I was pleasantly surprised to see that some of my earlier hopes were realised in the series.

Now there are comments on looks (to dye the grey hair or not to dye?) but they do come in a conversation about how a woman can be taken seriously no matter what she looks like. However, this is not what really gives me hope and joy about watching these seasoned Gen Xers living out loud in their 50s.

There is a lot to celebrate – but for me it is Miranda’s story that resonates the most.

A lawyer at the top of her career with a loving husband and son, Miranda seemingly has the happy ending. But in And Just Like That she is setting herself down a new uncertain path.

For her, her 50s are a time for rediscovery and learning as she returns to education to retrain as a human rights lawyer. There are also hints that she might start exploring her attraction beyond men.