Commentary: Here’s how Singaporeans can stretch their S$100 SG Culture Pass

STRETCHING THE CULTURE PASS

Speaking of COVID-19, the Singapore government launched the SingapoRediscover voucher during the pandemic, an initiative similar to the Culture Pass. It was fairly successful with two-thirds of Singaporeans redeeming it at least once on hotels and tourist attractions.

Part of the joy of using the SingapoRediscover voucher figuring out how to get the best deals for me and my family. I hope that we will have a similar experience with the Culture Pass.

When I think about how to stretch that S$100 as far as I can, I think about what I can do or where I can go. Tickets for locally produced plays and concerts range from S$30 to S$50, and if I were to purchase the tickets using the pass, I could perhaps enjoy two or three shows.

There are ways that the Culture Pass could be tweaked to nudge Singaporeans to go for more than just a few shows. For instance, the Culture Pass could incorporate co-payment. Instead of using the full amount on one or two experiences, I could potentially experience five or even more activities where I co-pay part of the ticket cost.

Similarly, if there were a cap on the subsidy, say at S$20 per event, it would allow pass holders to sample a wider variety of cultural offerings.

Another point I wonder about is the issue of accessibility. My mum, who's in her 70s and not tech-savvy, would struggle with a purely digital platform. Rather than seeing this as an insurmountable challenge, cultural workers and organisations can take this opportunity to engage with members of the public directly.

For instance, they could set up pop-up booths at community centres or public squares in the heartlands. This would allow them to get in touch with older adults, share and showcase the cultural offerings, and help them access the pass.

Besides providing an avenue for inter-generational engagement, these booths could promote lesser-known cultural experiences to the wider public. Imagine discovering a string quartet or a dance group while running your errands!