Commentary: Delayed climate reporting requirements threaten Singapore’s sustainability leadership

SINGAPORE: Singapore has built a reputation as a first mover in sustainable finance and corporate governance – but the recent decision to extend climate disclosure timelines could test that leadership.

On Aug 25, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and Singapore Exchange Regulation delayed climate reporting requirements for small- and mid-sized companies (SMEs). Initially set to take effect in financial years commencing in 2025, SMEs now have until 2030 to start reporting in line with new international climate disclosure standards.

Known as ISSB S1 and S2, these standards the long-standing lack of comparability and consistency in climate disclosures. S1 focuses on overall sustainability risks, while S2 zeroes in on climate-related risks, including carbon emissions across a company’s supply chain.

Large firms outside the Straits Time Index (STI) were granted a shorter extension until 2028, while STI firms – which include the likes of DBS, Singtel and Keppel – must still comply by 2025, as originally planned.

The goal of the delay was to give smaller companies more time to build capacity in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. But does more time mean better preparation – or fading urgency?