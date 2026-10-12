Commentary: Liquidity fix for small and mid-caps on SGX requires more to be done

SINGAPORE: Singapore Exchange (SGX) chairman Koh Boon Hwee stirred up some chatter recently with his comments on liquidity in the local stock market.

Speaking at an event on Oct 1, he said small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should not depend on SGX to boost their valuations, as the bourse does not create liquidity nor demand and supply.

Instead, listed firms should proactively communicate their strategies so that investors can better understand their businesses and growth prospects.

“The exchange can’t do that for you, neither can it guarantee that your counter will be liquid,” Mr Koh said.