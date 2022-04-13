Commentary: Will China rethink zero-COVID lockdowns as Shanghai woes continue?

TOKYO: One of the hardest things to bear about the Shanghai lockdown, says a contact who has been shut in a small apartment with her father for the past two weeks, is the uncertainty.

She spends her days on WeChat message groups, trying to coordinate bulk food orders, or looking out of the window to see where the authorities have placed the red lines of their cordon sanitaire, which residents must not cross. There is little other information.

Social media shows a city on the edge. Residents yell from their balconies and demand food. Drones broadcast messages demanding they return inside. Thousands of people who have tested positive are crammed into isolation centres.

On Tuesday (Apr 12), the United States State Department ordered non-essential workers to leave its consulate in the city because of “arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19-related restrictions”.

It is one of the most severe lockdowns of the entire pandemic. It will affect the economies of Shanghai, China and the whole world.

Yet it is happening at a time when, in Europe and the US, many people are on to their third or fourth round of infection and ready to ignore the whole thing. There is a risk, therefore, that they miss the significant consequences of what is taking place in China’s largest city.

Three economic impacts stand out: On supply chains, on China’s own growth and on the country’s internal debate about reform.

SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS WILL INTENSIFY

One of the biggest inflationary shocks to hit the world economy in the early days of the pandemic was supply chain disruption caused by shipping delays at ports. Shanghai is the biggest port in the world.

Although its terminals are working in a “closed-loop” bubble – where staff have no contact with the outside world – there are problems with logistics across the region, so vessels have begun to queue up in the waters offshore as they wait to load or unload.