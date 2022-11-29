Commentary: Living in Shanghai as tensions mount under China's zero-COVID policy

SHANGHAI: “Did you hear? About what happened last night,” my friend asked me as we walked out of a spin class in the heart of downtown Shanghai’s Jing’an district on Sunday (Nov 27).

“What do you mean? I saw some friends sending pictures and videos in our WeChat group but I haven’t looked at them yet,” I responded.

The Xintiandi area where we were headed to for a post-spin brunch was uncharacteristically quiet. I spotted more security than usual in the area.

My friend lowered her voice, and launched into a rundown about the events that had transpired on Wulumuqi Road the night before, about 4km from where we were.

Photos and videos of the protest had been circulating since the wee hours of the morning, she said. But she wasn’t about to start forwarding them to people, just in case her WeChat account got blocked.

A coworker of ours recently had his account blocked for a month, because he posted a politically sensitive screenshot on his WeChat Moments. Another ex-colleague had hers suspended for a couple of weeks for the same reason.

I took out my phone and started swiping through Instagram. Stories posted by friends showed tightened security and large crowds on Wulumuqi Road that morning, in the aftermath of the demonstrations that took place the night before in response to tightening COVID-19 controls.

On Monday, Wulumuqi Road was boarded up with blue barriers, and a viral online post showed the street sign being removed and taken away by workers.