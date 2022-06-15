Commentary: Under shadow of Ukraine war, Shangri-La Dialogue shifts from peace to power

SINGAPORE: The convening of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2022 (SLD22) was a success in and of itself, as this demonstrated the region’s confidence and determination to get back to business after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Yet the spectre of war had taken the pandemic’s place in casting a long and grim shadow over the defence summit. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on with severe economic and strategic ramifications for the region, the threat to peace has never been so intimately and imminently felt.

Singapore’s defence minister Ng Eng Hen remarked that we are living in “a potentially dangerous point in history”. Admiral John Aquilino, the US Indo-Pacific Commander, said that the world is at its most dangerous moment since World War II.

In view of Russia’s aggression that violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the duel between the “rule of law” and the “right of might” was a common refrain at SLD22. Many speakers extrapolated from the Ukraine example to warn about the need to manage Asia’s existing flashpoints.

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida – in his keynote address – ominously warned that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow”. His warning was echoed by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin who said that “war can happen anywhere”.

Delivering his virtual speech at the SLD22, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked the words of Singapore’s founding leader Lee Kuan Yew to find common cause with other small Asian nation-states: “If there had been no international law and the big fish ate a small fish and a small fish ate shrimps … we (Singapore) would not have existed.”