Commentary: US speech at Shangri-La Dialogue hit the right notes – but talk is cheap

SINGAPORE: Since the first Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in 2002, every sitting United States Defense Secretary has delivered an address at the summit to explain their strategic vision for the region and reassure US allies and partners. Pete Hegseth continued this long tradition with his speech on Saturday (May 31) at this year’s edition of the security forum.

Taken at face value, his speech hit all the right notes. But talk is cheap.

His domestic talking points, his insistence that Asia spend more on defence, and inconsistencies between his statements and US actions may raise more questions than answers.

BRINGING MAGA TO ASIA

“America is proud to be back in the Indo-Pacific – and we’re here to stay,” Mr Hegseth proclaimed. Yet many points hinted at him not just addressing audiences in Singapore, but back in Washington too.