Commentary: Resisting the allure of Shein - my quest to buy better, buy less
What if, instead of being surprised when an item survives a few years, we shopped only for things that will last? The Financial Times’ Henry Mance gives his take.
LONDON: Leafing through my wardrobe recently, I found a shirt that is nearly two decades old. Soon after, I realised that one of my bookcases has lasted since I was a teenager. Both are as good as new. We all have these slightly random items - a jacket, a bedside lamp, a Game Boy - that have inexplicably survived, while other objects have long expired.
Such longevity should not be remarkable but it is, because it goes against the spirit of the age. On the UK website of retailer Shein this week, I was offered a woman’s jumper for £8.49 (US$10.60), a men’s casual jacket for £14.49, and a battery-operated milk frother for £1.50.
Shein proclaims that it’s “committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all”. I found gym shoes for £11.70, and handbags for as little as £3.33. The site states how many hundreds of these items have already been sold.
Whatever the buyers were looking for, it probably wasn’t durability.
GETTING USED TO STUFF THAT DOESN’T LAST
The rise of Shein and fellow online retailer Temu, both of which are Chinese owned, has been made possible by several factors: A hard-driving and much-criticised supply chain; on-demand manufacturing to reduce excess stock; and a loophole that means the United Kingdom, European Union and United States don’t charge import taxes on low-value packages from overseas.
Most of all, this kind of retail relies on shoppers discounting the long term. Who cares how long a foldable washing basket lasts if it only costs £2.75? What are you going to do, sue?
Shein feeds off our desire for the new - our implicit belief that by clicking “buy” we can wipe clean the past and start afresh.
Last year, I wondered if it was possible to live a very different way. I was never Shein’s target shopper, but I had got used to my stuff dying. What if, instead of being pleasantly surprised when an item lasted more than five years or so, I shopped only for things that I thought would make it?
I was about to buy a shoe bench for £100. A friend pointed out that, given the number of people who would be sitting on it, I’d be better off spending three times as much on a sturdier one.
My non-stick baking tray had scratched. Instead of buying a new one, which would last a year or two, I sought out a stainless-steel alternative.
BUY IT FOR LIFE
On Reddit, users recommend products that are supposedly BIFL: Buy It For Life. Among the items celebrated: A 24-year-old rice cooker, a 32-year-old pair of Doc Martens and an even older alarm clock radio - all going strong.
One user posted a picture of a beloved KitchenAid mixer: “My mother, married in 1968, still uses the one that she received for a wedding gift,” came a reply. I was less sure about a set of wooden spoons, apparently used for 60 years and now looking like something from Middle Earth.
There are sceptics. One Reddit poster wonders if buying for life is just an excuse for buying things that are expensive.
But there is a market. The website BuyMeOnce sells only products that it has vetted for durability and repairability. It sells a pair of socks for £28, with a lifetime guarantee, compared to Shein, where I found two pairs of “Stars Wars-themed” socks available for £1. One consequence: I looked for a birthday present on BuyMeOnce, and found everything too expensive (sorry, Mum).
BuyMeOnce’s founder, Tara Button, has launched an internet browser add-on that, when you are about to buy a product, searches for an eco-alternative. Indeed, if you look, you can often find brands that bet on the long term.
Patagonia repairs worn clothes, often for free; Briggs & Riley offers a lifetime guarantee on its luxury luggage; Le Creuset guarantees its cast-iron cookware for as long as the original owner lives. (It was a Le Creuset casserole that inspired Button to start BuyMeOnce.) Think they don’t make it like they used to? Actually, quite often they do.
Electronics and fashion brands are mostly hopeless. I have given up looking for somewhere that will fix the paper shredder that would probably be perfectly fine with some expertise and soldering.
PAY MORE FOR QUALITY OR IS IT JUST BRANDING?
It would be nice to think that durability pays for itself. When I lived in Colombia, people often used the phrase “lo barato sale caro”: What’s cheap ends up expensive.
In some cases, this is undoubtedly true. A £30 umbrella should outlast 10 £5 ones (and may actually keep you dry). I once bought a cheap anorak: A few months later, one of the pocket zips broke, meaning that my wallet fell out, costing me more than the jacket had in the first place. Cheap had ended up expensive.
But the equation is not always clear. Sometimes expensive - or at least trusted - brands disappoint. Are you paying more for quality, or just for style and branding? Even medals from the Paris Olympics have tarnished.
It’s 17 years since the broadcaster Jeremy Paxman complained to Marks and Spencer about its poor-quality socks and its underpants’ lack of “adequate support”; last year, the TV presenter and clothing entrepreneur Patrick Grant complained about the same company’s socks and jumpers.
Sometimes cheap things really are cheaper. A set of Ikea dining chairs, which now sell for £60 each, lasted me 14 years. Their more expensive replacements will hopefully last longer, but I wouldn’t bet against the Ikea ones costing less per annum.
Similarly, if you want an outfit just for a fancy-dress party, or to fit a passing fashion, Shein probably works out cheaper. An estimated three-quarters of its fabrics are polyester, which can be more durable than cotton.
That durability is a problem: Polyester, being just another form of plastic waste, is rarely recycled. The better option, if you want an outfit to wear once or twice, would be to rent something. But it may cost more.
OUR POSSESSIONS AND OUR RELATIONSHIPS
In short: expensive isn’t always durable, durable isn’t always sustainable, and sustainable isn’t always cost-effective.
Buying for life is therefore an emotional commitment as much as an economic calculation. Our possessions are the backdrop to our relationships.
For young people, still experimenting with their identity, it’s logical that the idea of buying for life doesn’t appeal. Social media encourages fast changes (and allows Shein influencers to spread discount codes). I’m not expecting an 18-year-old to buy a handbag that will last them to middle age.
But, as you get older, durability appeals.
You discover what a pain it is to replace worn-out furniture; you start preferring items that cost you an arm and leg to those that cost you your back and a hernia when you have to take them to the tip after a couple of years.
You learn which things don’t endure, and you wear this knowledge with pride: It validates your life experience. You stop pretending that dead items will be recycled. (About half of household waste in the UK is now burnt.)
Oh, and we’re so vain we probably see objects’ longevity as validations of our own prospects: If this toaster can be repaired, maybe my knee can too.
For many people, buying for life goes hand in recycled glove with an ethic of minimalism - buying only what you need. But while minimalism aspires to move beyond objects - and find pleasure in experiences not things – a focus on durability can often mean appreciating good design and manufacturing.
Last year I replaced the wheels on a Samsonite suitcase. It would have cost less to buy a whole new suitcase, and not just on Shein. But come on. That would have meant going on holiday with a stranger. I like having at least a few possessions that have lasted longer than a Trump Cabinet appointee. Is that so odd?