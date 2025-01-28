Commentary: Resisting the allure of Shein - my quest to buy better, buy less

LONDON: Leafing through my wardrobe recently, I found a shirt that is nearly two decades old. Soon after, I realised that one of my bookcases has lasted since I was a teenager. Both are as good as new. We all have these slightly random items - a jacket, a bedside lamp, a Game Boy - that have inexplicably survived, while other objects have long expired.

Such longevity should not be remarkable but it is, because it goes against the spirit of the age. On the UK website of retailer Shein this week, I was offered a woman’s jumper for £8.49 (US$10.60), a men’s casual jacket for £14.49, and a battery-operated milk frother for £1.50.

Shein proclaims that it’s “committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all”. I found gym shoes for £11.70, and handbags for as little as £3.33. The site states how many hundreds of these items have already been sold.

Whatever the buyers were looking for, it probably wasn’t durability.