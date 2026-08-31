Commentary: Shein’s IPO has only one winner

HONG KONG: Shein spent years trying to distance itself from China, only to discover that the supply chain underpinning its success was the one thing it couldn’t leave behind. That very ecosystem now appears to be the main beneficiary of a long, tortuous listing.

For everyone else, the journey has been costly – starting with the company itself. The Singapore-based online retailer priced the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$48.56 (US$6.19) per share last week, valuing it at just over US$26 billion. That’s about a quarter of the US$100 billion it was worth at its private-market peak four years ago.

Some existing shareholders are being cushioned from the collapse in value, but that hardly makes them winners.

Shein had agreed to pay as much as US$3.5 billion to pre-IPO investors. Their purchases included protections against a steep markdown. As a result, the hefty payout could amount to roughly double the US$1.7 billion raised in the IPO.