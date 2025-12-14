Commentary: Fighting dementia could be as easy as the shingles vaccine

TWO BIG CAVEATS

Researchers, meanwhile, also need to address two big caveats about these findings. The first is that the connection is based on studies that looked back at people who did or did not receive the shingles vaccine, rather than on randomised, placebo-controlled trials that can definitively establish an effect.

To be fair, these were unusually robust observational studies that compared people born within weeks of each other in the UK, either before or after a strict age cutoff for vaccination.

The second has perhaps greater real-world implications: The studies all rely on data collected when people were receiving the older shingles vaccine, Zostavax, which is no longer used in the US or Europe. That shot was made from a weakened form of the varicella zoster virus, whereas the current vaccine, Shingrix, exposes the immune system to only a portion of the virus.

Does the effect hold up with the current shot, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the preferred choice in 2018? We just don’t know. If the benefits come from shutting down the virus, they may be as good or even better with the newer vaccine, which is far more effective and longer-lasting than the old one. But if the way the vaccine triggers the immune system’s response is what matters, then the newer shot might not help.

It is also worth exploring whether a booster could extend those benefits. And what does all of this mean for younger generations who have grown up with the chickenpox vaccine?

While many Gen Xers and older Millennials have visceral memories (and maybe a few scars) from their days of itchy misery from chickenpox, a vaccine against varicella was added to the routine childhood immunisation schedule in 1996. It will be decades before we determine whether lifelong protection from chickenpox affects brain health.

All of these questions need to be explored in the lab and in clinical trials. Geldsetzer has been trying to raise money to conduct a randomised controlled trial of the older vaccine to conclusively determine its effectiveness in preventing or treating dementia. Getting that off the ground has been a slog. He told me about his plans to run the trial two years ago, and yet the funding still hasn’t materialised.

Let’s hope that changes as evidence of these potentially significant additional benefits of vaccination mounts. Ideally, such a trial would also examine the current shingles vaccine, too. After all, if the effect holds up, it could mean the world would have a relatively inexpensive, one-time intervention to lower the risk of dementia, or even slow it down. That’s something everyone surely would be clamouring to get.