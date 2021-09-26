Commentary: Ships are sailing into climate catastrophe. Here’s how they can change course

MANCHESTER, England: In the middle of this summer’s shocking fires and floods came the grimmest climate science report yet from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, warning of a “code red for humanity” as our use of fossil fuels continues to drive up global temperatures.

To keep below the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming – the goal of the Paris climate agreement – immediate reductions in carbon emissions are needed.

One of the sectors doing the most damage is international shipping, the emissions of which are almost equivalent to those of an industrial country like Germany.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN shipping regulator, has put issues surrounding shipping and climate change high on its agenda.

Shipping emissions can be calculated using four principal factors: The weight of products transported, the distance they’re sent, the amount of fuel it takes to move one tonne of products one kilometre, and the amount of carbon released by making and using that fuel – known as the fuel’s carbon-intensity.

The overwhelming focus of political attention is mainly on that last point – which fuel is used, and how carbon intensive it is. But it will be beyond 2030 before low-carbon fuels, like hydrogen or ammonia, grow past a single-digit percentage of all shipping fuel used.

This is a problem: If we are to meet the Paris Climate Agreement goals, emissions need to see dramatic reductions in the short term.