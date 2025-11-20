Commentary: Is shoplifting on the rise because of deepening malaise or better surveillance?

WHY PEOPLE STEAL FROM SHOPS

Criminology theory tells us that for shop theft to occur, three elements must come together: a motivated offender, a suitable target and the absence of a capable guardian, such as security staff.

What about motivation and attitudes behind shop theft, especially among youth? In Singapore, there does not appear to be a clear link between shop theft and growing economic hardship. Shopkeepers that spoke to CNA TODAY said items that get stolen sometimes include non-essential goods, and people who steal may do so out of habit.

It is undeniable that social media can influence attitudes of the young. Social media unfortunately has content that promotes offending.

"Borrowing hauls", where users show off what they stole, have been a TikTok trend since 2020. Members of the borrowing community feel they shouldn’t be paying big corporations inflated prices for everyday items. Some users even covertly share tips on how to steal from shops.

The term “borrowing” is used to play down the seriousness of the crime and make it acceptable. It trivialises the offence and lowers the barriers to offending.

While reports of this trend have largely been from Western media, we cannot discount the influence it can have on youths in Singapore. Online harm recognises no boundaries.

In this light, crime is viewed as something that is not deviant and without negative connotation. This conforms with the neutralisation theory, which states that the distortion of facts, reduced perceived harm and minimised personal responsibility may lead to deviant behaviour.

The influence exerted by such videos and other peer communications reflects the power of social learning. When youths see their peers adopt such language and behaviour, they learn to associate with the group norm, seek peer recognition and imitate the same behaviour.

Research has shown that past offending can be a gateway to more serious offences. If there is no intervention, shop theft presents a risk factor for future offending, and may impact employment and education outcomes. Therefore, while shoplifting may arise from thrill-seeking, we do not want to treat it lightly.