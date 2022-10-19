Commentary: Anticipating recession, tech firms are getting serious about cash flow

SINGAPORE: There is a famous saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. It is especially relevant for the tech companies operating in today’s harsh economic environment – only the strong will take decisive action, even if it hurts.

KPMG has found that 86 per cent of CEOs across the globe believe that a recession will arrive in the next 12 months. In the same survey, 51 per cent said they are considering workforce reduction in the next six months.

According to news reports on Oct 4, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is looking to cull 15 per cent or 12,000 workers within weeks. It will also close an office in New York and has halted plans to expand office space in the city.

Earlier in September, Shopee made headlines for another round of retrenchments, following layoffs in its food delivery and online payment arms in June. It also rescinded dozens of job offers after parent company Sea reported slowing revenue growth and mounting losses.

In its latest quarterly results, Sea reported an operating loss of US$659 million. CEO Forrest Li said the company’s primary objective for the next 12 to 18 months is to achieve self-sufficiency and to reach positive cash flow as soon as possible.

Li’s comments were spot on, as there will be no white-knight investors riding to any start-up’s rescue this time around. Times are tough and will become tougher as central banks around the world work in unison to tame inflation.

Consequently, raising fresh capital will not be easy.