Commentary: How to not regret your Black Friday or Christmas shopping

CAMBRIDGE: A recent survey found that one in ten Britons regret a pandemic purchase. The items people no longer want range from kitchen appliances to hot tubs and, sadly, even dogs.

The pandemic created feelings of anxiety as people felt uncertain about what was going on. Anxiety commonly fuels materialistic values that increase the likelihood that people will make purchases.

Materialists tend to purchase goods based on their perceived status, so it's not surprising that many invested in expensive items during the pandemic, as they were spending less money on items like travel and dining out.

As we return to “normal” life, anxiety levels are coming down and people no longer find the items they bought desirable or useful. Our life priorities are changing, and with them, our material wants.

BUYER’S REMORSE

Shoppers judge purchases based on the item’s ability to satisfy their needs. When items are no longer desirable and they wish to purchase something new (that they may not be able to afford), “buyer’s remorse” kicks in for the more expensive goods they bought earlier.