Commentary: Should workplaces in Singapore embrace pay transparency?

SINGAPORE: Talking about how much you earn with your colleagues remains off-limits for many people. However, this social taboo has implications for pay transparency and equity.

Salary transparency - also known as pay transparency - refers to the practice of openly communicating information about compensation with current and prospective employees. One of the ways it is adopted by companies and organisations is through the publishing of salary guidelines.

Salary benchmarking is a fairly common practice in Singapore. For instance, the Ministry of Manpower’s Salary Comparison page provides insights into your wages and how it compares with other jobs and market norms. Private recruitment firms such as Robert Half and Michael Page also produce annual salary guide reports harnessing salary data based on their job placements in Singapore.

There are sector-specific salary guidelines for Singapore’s social services as well, published by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS). These guidelines provide a reference point of various job roles based on job levels.

The objective of the guideline is for social service agencies (SSA) to develop a competitive remuneration structure to attract and retain talent.

Organisations such as Epworth Community Services, SPD Singapore and AMKFSC Community Services have given feedback that they have found the salary guidelines useful as it allows them to benchmark themselves against the market and structure competitive pay packages to attract talent.