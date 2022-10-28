Commentary: When eateries quietly shrink food portions, customers notice – and get angry

SINGAPORE: Have you realised lately that the fishball noodles you regularly order at the food court has shrunk in size?

Recently, a blogger complained that her salmon fillet from a popular cafeteria was so skinny – and netizens responded by poking fun and calling it salmon fries. This is the phenomena of shrinkflation where we receive less for the same price that we used to pay.

Inflation is showing no sign of slowing down and the frustration is global. According to review app Yelp , the number of reviews by US users mentioning inflation has risen by 28 per cent in the second quarter of this year as compared to the same period last year.

In Singapore, disgruntled customers have taken to social media to complain about dwindling food portions. Some may feel they have been ripped off in the name of inflation.

But is this an overreaction – especially when food and beverage (F&B) businesses may not have a choice, faced with mounting costs? Or is the customer always right?

DIPS IN STANDARDS DON’T GO UNNOTICED

Dining out, after all, is an experience. Any deviation from expectations will heighten disappointment and anger, particularly when we are not informed of it in advance.

This is especially the case when customers patronise an eatery and are familiar with the food’s quality and serving size, and trust will be delivered based on past experience.

When expectations are not fulfilled, customers will feel betrayed, which could trigger anger or even anxiety.