Commentary: Appalling employee behaviour reflects airline woes, not just attitude problems

LONDON: Summer has come and it is time to travel. But what if a lousy journey kicks off the long-awaited holiday?

If you travel from the United Kingdom as I do, you may have experienced a rail strike, forcing you to make a detour on the way to the airport. You may have also witnessed airlines’ IT systems breaking down, leading to flight cancellations.

Even if you are not in the UK, you may have run into long queues at airport counters, perhaps even received appalling service, like in the viral clip of China Southern Airlines ground staff in Singapore's Changi Airport calling a passenger a “dog”.

You may ask yourself why you’re paying more for a flight ticket compared to pre-pandemic times - but getting worse service in return. Yes, this is what I asked myself when I found out an indirect flight from London to Hong Kong or Singapore costs over £1,100 (US$1,370) this summer.

AIRLINES CASHING IN ON ROBUST CONSUMER DEMAND

Official data shows that air fares in the UK were up 44 per cent in 2022, due to soaring fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine and higher labour costs as airlines scrambled to rehire in a competitive job market. Long-haul flights now tend to avoid the Russian and Ukrainian airspace, meaning that the longer flight distance costs airlines more.

But because customers are eager to travel, even if it means forking out for pricier seats, airlines around the world are fast recouping their pandemic losses. Emirates Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group have reported record earnings in the financial year of 2022 to 2023.