Commentary: Business travel may not return fully and this could impact Singapore Airlines’ recovery

SINGAPORE: Optimism about the recovery of the aviation sector has returned. Many restrictions on travel have been or are being lifted worldwide, even in places with more conservative border policies. Hong Kong is relaxing some testing requirements for incoming passengers while Japan is opening up to foreign tour groups from Friday (Jun 10) onwards.

COVID-19 had brought passenger travel to a grinding stop for a few months in 2020. Recovery since then has been halting, with many airlines pivoting from carrying passengers to cargo, driven by strong demand for time-sensitive freight, such as vaccines, as well other essential goods impacted by restrictions on cargo ship movements.

Now, there are diverging opinions about the future of air travel. Some are optimistic, predicting that pent-up demand for international travel will drive rapid recovery, even the return to pre-pandemic demand as early as 2023.

This includes the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Willie Walsh, who said so at the Changi Aviation Summit in May. Singapore’s own Changi Airport handled nearly 40 per cent of pre-COVID levels in passenger volume in end-April, after the vaccinated travel framework came into effect on Apr 1.

Others such as consulting firm Bain have a more cautious outlook. I too, am in the cautious camp.

Recovery has been uneven across geographic regions and Asia-Pacific has been lagging behind. According to IATA, international travel in Asia in 2021 was only at 7 per cent of what it was in 2019, compared to 25 per cent worldwide. In the first quarter of this year, it has picked up to 60 per cent in places like Europe and North America, but only 17 per cent in Asia.

This is because of the slower opening of Asia, New Zealand and Australia this year and China’s strict zero-COVID restrictions.