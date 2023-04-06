Commentary: Did Singapore Airlines miss the mark with paper serviceware in the name of sustainability?

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines is known for being a great way to fly, but might some passengers start to think otherwise?

SIA has received flak for trialling new paper serviceware in economy and premium economy class on selected flights, a pilot that was slated to end on Mar 25. Though those who travel in economy generally don’t expect luxury, consumers expressed disappointment, especially on the back of airline’s recent surge in profit.

The traditional plastic casseroles were replaced with paper boxes that, according to several passengers, looked cheap and resembled budget airline serviceware. A passenger recounted online how she almost spilled hot laksa on herself when trying to lift the flimsy box. Some also thought that the new packaging held less food than the amount they used to be served on flights.

SIA responded that the new serviceware made of Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper reduces the use of single-use plastics onboard and is thus more environmentally sustainable. The national carrier also stressed that substantial time and resources were invested in developing the new containers, said to retain heat and moisture better, and actually cost more than traditional serviceware.