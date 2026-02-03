Commentary: Silver and gold hit record highs – then crashed. Here's what you need to know

MELBOURNE: The start of 2026 has seen gold and silver surge to record highs – only to crash on Friday (Jan 30).

Gold prices peaked above US$5,500 per ounce for the first time on Thursday, well above previous highs. But by the end of Friday, it had dropped to around US$5,068.

Silver had been making gains even faster than gold. It hit more than US$120 per ounce last week, marking one of its strongest runs in decades, before crashing on Friday to US$98.50.

So what’s behind those surges and falls? And what should everyday investors know about the risks of investing in precious metals right now?

