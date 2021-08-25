Commentary: Singapore’s A330 tanker-transport plane offer can help in Afghanistan evacuation where every bit counts

SINGAPORE: If accepted, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s offer of a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) to US vice-president Kamala Harris during her visit to Singapore will be a small but significant contribution to the ongoing multinational airlift effort evacuating Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover of embattled Afghanistan.

The aircraft, based on the Airbus A330 commercial airliner, can perform several roles required of the airlift, and its flexibility means it can pivot from one role to another effortlessly.

This will be useful in situations where the MRTT will need to refuel aircraft in mid-air while carrying a full load of passengers and cargo.

The RSAF operates six MRTTs with its 112 Squadron out of Changi East airbase, where they replaced four older Boeing KC-135R tankers built in the early 1960s. These had served with the US Air Force before they were bought and refurbished by Singapore in the late 1990s.

Each MRTT can carry 111 tonnes of fuel, 266 passengers and 37 tonnes of cargo all at the same time. This is an increase of 20 per cent in fuel carriage capacity over the KC-135R they replaced in RSAF service.