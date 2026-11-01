Commentary: The invisible workforce helping Singapore age well

SINGAPORE: When we think about healthcare, hospitals typically come to mind - doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who diagnose illness, provide treatment, and help patients recover.

Less visible are the many people working to support seniors in their daily lives.

Community therapists at Senior Care Centres help seniors rebuild strength and confidence after a fall. Programme executives at Active Ageing Centres coordinate activities to keep seniors socially engaged. Care staff at nursing homes lead exercises to keep residents more active.

They are part of the diverse community care workforce that enables seniors to continue living well beyond the walls of a hospital. Their work will only get more important now that Singapore is officially a super-aged society with more than one in five aged 65 and above. By 2035, this is expected to reach more than one in four.