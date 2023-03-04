Commentary: Here are 3 new 'Cs' for an ageing Singapore

SINGAPORE: By most accounts, the “five Cs” - cash, car, credit card, condominium and country club - have been the hallmarks of the “Singapore Dream”. But three new “Cs” will be critical in helping Singapore navigate a sobering reality.

Singapore’s rapidly ageing population will see one in four of age 65 and above by 2030 - that’s barely seven years away. With the total fertility rate dropping to an all-time low of 1.05 in 2022, it does not bode well for our old age support ratio.

So even as the recent Budget 2023 laid out additional support for parents to raise young Singaporeans, it is also critical to improve the lives of seniors. The 2023 Action Plan for Successful Ageing, released in January, offers three new “Cs” - care, contribution and connectedness - to help seniors of today and tomorrow age well.

Though old age is generally considered as 60 or 65 years and above, “seniors” should not be thought of as a single homogeneous group. The needs, preferences and aspirations of seniors in Singapore are and will remain diverse, for instance as younger cohorts enter old age. Thus, ageing-related policies need to cater to this diversity.

AGED CARE IS NOT JUST MEDICAL

A focus on care in an action plan for older persons is not surprising. Surveys show we worry about whether we can take care of ourselves in old age or if our aged care needs will pose a burden on our loved ones.