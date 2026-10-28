Commentary: Singapore’s next big technology bet cannot wait till we’ve figured out AI

SINGAPORE: Many Singapore employees and businesses are still trying to work out what to do with AI – and what AI will do to us. So when the conversation starts turning to quantum computing and the next generation of technological capabilities, it can feel overwhelming.

In our conversations with SGTech members, AI adoption has already outpaced organisational readiness. Employees are independently experimenting with AI, but companies are struggling with structured, organisation-wide adoption, and decision uncertainty with many tools out there.

Helping businesses and workers adopt AI remains an urgent priority. The gains are already tangible, from strengthening fraud detection in financial institutions to automating tasks for small and medium-sized enterprises with little manpower to spare.

Yet, Singapore’s economic success has always depended on doing both things well at the same time: Adopting technologies with immediate, practical value, and investing in those that could shape our competitiveness a decade or more from now.