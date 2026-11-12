Commentary: Why Singapore Airlines should welcome the backlash over new business class seats

SINGAPORE: The backlash against Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) new business class seats contains some good news for the airline. Customers care deeply about SIA.

Unveiled on Nov 6 as part of a S$2 billion wider cabin upgrade, the seats have been praised for improvements in comfort and privacy. But their grey-and-yellow colour scheme has drawn criticism, with some even likening them to dental chairs.

Not many airlines could provoke this kind of strong reaction. I certainly cannot imagine a European or American airline generating so much media attention simply by redesigning the cabin.

In fact, it reminds me of one of the most famous marketing case studies: New Coke. Over 40 years ago, Coca-Cola introduced a new formula for its classic drink, hoping to rejuvenate the brand to better compete with Pepsi.