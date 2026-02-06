Commentary: Where the new Hermes 900 drone sits in Singapore’s military toolkit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Airshow 2026, open to the public from Saturday (Feb 7), will be the first public display of one of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)’s latest assets: the Hermes 900 (H900) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that will replace the older Hermes 450 (H450) fleet.

This comes at a time when drones – the term often used interchangeably with UAVs – have become firmly established on modern battlefields.

In Singapore, there has been a concerted drive to incorporate lessons from recent conflicts such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine reportedly deploys a staggering 9,000 drones daily for reconnaissance or strategic strikes against a more powerful invader.

The use of military drones is not new to Singapore. The SAF first employed them in 1978 and has greatly expanded its assets and capabilities since.

Given the range of UAVs the SAF already has in its arsenal, what more do the H900s bring to the table?