Snap Insight: What Sun Cable collapse means for Singapore’s plans to diversify energy sources

SINGAPORE: The PowerLink had been hyped as an ambitious infrastructure project, helmed by Singapore-based start-up Sun Cable, which would supply Singapore and Indonesia with solar energy from Australia.

Stretching across 4,200km, it would be the world’s longest undersea cable carrying up to 3.2GW of electricity – under half of Singapore’s peak electricity demand today. The project was slated to begin construction in 2024 and become operational by 2029.

News on Wednesday (Jan 11) that Sun Cable is going into voluntary administration, making the fate of the PowerLink uncertain, might be disappointing for clean energy advocates.

What makes PowerLink a particularly attractive proposition is that Australia has the resources to deploy large-scale solar farms, from which Asian countries would be able to import large quantities of green electricity. This is very attractive for Singapore where there is a lack of land for solar or other renewable energy generation.

An obvious question is whether this is a bad start for Singapore’s plans to import clean energy from regional partners. The country has a target of importing 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035, or 30 per cent of projected electricity supply then.

ALL IS NOT LOST

Sun Cable’s collapse is certainly not a step in the right direction, but all is not lost just yet.