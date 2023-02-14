Commentary: Want more babies in Singapore? Help parents be better advocates of parenthood

SINGAPORE: “We thought you didn’t want kids.” When my husband and I told my parents we were expecting our first child a few years ago, their reaction was unexpected but, on hindsight, not surprising.

We had already been married six years then and I was old enough to have what is sometimes called a “geriatric pregnancy”. But my parents were never the kind to pressure me into giving them their first grandchild nor give meaningful glances when their friends shared happy news.

These days, the pressure to have babies is coming not only from relatives at family gatherings, but also from governments worried about ageing populations and low fertility rates.

China’s population shrunk last year for the first time in six decades. South Korea broke its own record for the world’s lowest fertility rate in 2021, with just 0.81 child per woman.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida put it bluntly when he said in January that Japan, shrinking since 2011, was “on the cusp of whether it can maintain its societal functions”. In no less stark terms, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in 2019 that the country must make enough babies to “secure our future”.

FINANCIAL COST OF RAISING CHILDREN

It’s no coincidence that South Korea, China and Japan were found to be the world’s most expensive countries to raise a child, according to Beijing-based YuWa Population Research.

In Singapore, financial cost was the top reason cited by married respondents for not wanting any or more children, according to the 2021 Marriage and Parenthood survey. The stress of raising children and the challenge of juggling work and family demands were also cited.