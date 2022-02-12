Commentary: The thrill of birdwatching while grounded by the pandemic

SINGAPORE: Before first light, we are on our way to the north-east most corner of Singapore – Kranji Marshes Nature Reserve.

We position ourselves in a hide by the water edge to observe the marsh and beyond. Above our heads, a pair of blue-tailed bee-eaters dash in and out of the tree branches. Their tail feathers open and close, reflecting rich iridescent colours.

In the distance, between the undulating green grass and the blue sky, there is a mid-sized white bird with black wingtips. Suddenly something remarkable happens: Its wings stiffen and flutter, and it hovers in midair – telltale behavior of a black-shouldered kite.

The morning light glistening on the water surface is punctuated by the shadow of a small flock of egrets.

In this moment, it is easy to forget that we are a stone-throw away from a busting metropolis. We are completely immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the marshes.