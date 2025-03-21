Commentary: Even with great libraries, here’s why Singapore should keep bookstores alive

SINGAPORE: It’s pretty obvious – bookstores in Singapore are on the decline. Kinokuniya Singapore recently downsized its flagship store at Takashimaya shopping centre, after closing outlets at Jem in 2022 and Liang Court in 2019. Homegrown publisher Epigram Books shuttered its only physical store operations earlier this year. Times Bookstores closed its last outlet at Holland Road in 2024.

When news breaks of a bookstore's closure, social media often lights up with expressions of sadness and nostalgia. But how representative are these reactions of the broader Singapore public? Do most people genuinely care about the fate of bookstores or just a vocal minority of passionate readers?

Perhaps the issue lies deeper: Are we just not a nation of readers who can keep bookstores thriving?

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) highlighted that Singapore’s adult literacy proficiency falls below the OECD average.

Notably, literacy among Singaporean adults declines sharply after the age of 35, and continues trending downward as they grow older. This contrasts starkly with the performance of Singapore’s 15-year-olds, who topped the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 on reading. The data suggests that literacy skills gained during schooling diminishes over time for many Singaporeans.