Commentary: Singapore’s economy is restructuring. And workers need help as they switch jobs

SINGAPORE: With reports of a Great Resignation Wave in the US, there has been talk about whether Singapore could see similar trends and what support workers and companies need to get over this hump.

Even as lagging indicators like resignation rates stay low at 1.6 per cent in the third quarter, we have all heard stories of friends who have left their jobs for another late last year.

Instead of a “Big Quit”, perhaps the situation can be more accurately characterised as the “Big Shift” as new job opportunities open up. COVID-19 has created new consumer demand in ways businesses never imagined.

The way we work has also evolved drastically over the past two years, with a global pandemic that has made inevitable the digitalisation of the workplace and accelerated the gradual shifts in skills required of workers.

In this new environment, upskilling and reskilling are sorely needed – a broken record message that nevertheless bears repeating.

Such shifts call upon additional support from governing bodies to not just help employees and employers adapt and thrive in the changing jobs landscape, but also ways to help tackle new trends and expectations amid a churn in the labour market.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that Budget 2022 will focus on “measures that will put Singapore in a stronger position for the post-pandemic world."