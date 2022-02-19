Commentary: Singapore’s climate ambition finally up to speed with international developments

SINGAPORE: Singapore has made bold moves with revised carbon tax rates, and plans to achieve net-zero emissions by or around mid-century.

On Friday (Feb 18), Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore’s carbon tax rate will be revised from S$5 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent to S$25 per tonne from 2024 and 2025.

It’ll then increase to S$45 per tonne from 2026 to 2027 and fall within the range of S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030.

Admittedly, if asked last week what I thought the revised tax rate was going to be, I was quite certain it would be in the ballpark of S$10 to S$15 per tonne by 2030, as the Government had previously intended.

Indeed, I’m glad to have been proven wrong.

Singapore introduced a carbon tax in 2019. The current tax rate is S$5 per tonne of emissions over a period of five years from 2019 to 2023.

Over two parliamentary motion debates on climate change in 2021, Members of Parliament called on the Government to review the tax level which many considered to be too low.