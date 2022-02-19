Commentary: Greater social spending and redistribution rest on economic growth and government prudence

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government’s Budget 2022 was as much an articulation of shared values as it was of the policy directions and details which the Government has set out.

“We want every Singaporean to know and feel that he or she has a stake in our society … We want to uphold that sense of obligation to each other, and strengthen the assurance that, whatever the challenges we face, we will always have each other’s back,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Feb 18), speaking in Parliament.

What came across unequivocally in Mr Wong’s speech was the vision of an inclusive society with a strong social compact.

In many countries, the gap between the haves and the have-nots in recent years has fuelled tensions and populism, dividing societies. For Singaporeans looking to see how the Government will keep inequality in check and help the most vulnerable, it was useful that the Budget underscored the importance and urgency of keeping ours a society where all can aspire to a better life.

Singapore is fortunate to be able to tap on the Government’s Past Reserves to fund a significant portion of its COVID-19 support measures over the past two years – to help workers hold on to jobs and keep households afloat.

However, the country’s rapidly growing social expenditure needs over the long term, in healthcare as well as in social support and redistribution, still require recurrent revenue streams that are robust and resilient.

GROWTH IS NEEDED TO SUPPORT THOSE WHO HAVE LESS IN SOCIETY

Can we find the money to do all this? Much depends on the health of our economy.

Economic vibrancy is vital to generate needed revenues for this social spending and redistribution. A 2009 study by the Ministry of Finance found a strong correlation (0.92) between tax revenues and GDP over the period from 1998 to 2007.

Besides macroeconomic stability and a conducive business environment, continued investment in infrastructure, skills and capabilities is needed to grow the economy. So Mr Wong’s announced funding to upgrade Singapore’s digital capabilities, strengthen local enterprises and invest in training will be critical to generate corporate and personal income, on which tax revenues depend.