Commentary: Crucial for Singapore that Budget 2023 gets balance right

SINGAPORE: With Budget 2023 to be announced on Tuesday (Feb 14), how much of a “Valentine’s Day present” - as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong called it - should we be expecting?

Pandemic-induced woes have blurred into economic shocks of war, soaring inflation and rising costs of living. But dark clouds seem to be lifting somewhat.

The expert consensus seems to be that inflation has likely peaked and will subside in 2023, though how significantly and how quickly remains to be seen. Singapore’s core inflation has held steady at 5.1 per cent for the third consecutive month in December 2022.

Analysts are hopeful about the impact of China’s reopening on the global economy, and that major central banks (like the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank) are easing aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also upgraded its 2023 global growth forecast for the first time in more than a year. The outlook came with warnings that a recession could still happen, though its chief economist said that the risk has generally subsided.

What do all these developments mean for Singapore’s upcoming Budget 2023?