Commentary: Addressing Singapore’s long-term challenges - where will the money come from?

SINGAPORE: Longer-term challenges have come back into sharper focus and will shape Singapore's upcoming Budget - the first post-COVID-19 Budget to be delivered on Feb 14 - even as near-term needs continue to dominate people’s attention.

The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday (Feb 8) that government spending could exceed 20 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030, with most of the increase driven by healthcare expenditure.

These structural trends aren’t new - an ageing population, technology-induced work disruption and climate change - but they have become more pronounced globally, from China’s shrinking population to the threat of advanced artificial intelligence to jobs and more frequent severe weather incidents.

In Singapore, the share of population aged 65 and above is expected to reach 23.8 per cent by 2030. Then, we will join Japan and Italy as “super-aged” societies.

It will be a double whammy: On one hand, our healthcare and social needs will rise sharply as will spending accordingly. On the other, the workforce shrinks and the country has to find ways of maintaining economic dynamism.

PUBLIC SPENDING WILL GO UP

The cost of addressing these structural needs is growing rapidly.

Healthcare expenditure already tripled to S$11.3 billion from 2010 to 2019 and the Government has estimated that it will spend about S$27 billion by 2030. This will be over a fifth of government operating revenue if Singapore maintains a similar rate of revenue growth over this decade.