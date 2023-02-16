Commentary: More paternity leave is promising, but Singapore could be so much bolder

SINGAPORE: Fathers of Singaporean children will from next year be able to take four weeks of government-paid paternity leave, doubled from the existing two weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Feb 14) in his Budget 2023 speech that this will begin with employers having the option to voluntarily grant the additional leave, to be reimbursed by the Government.

Budget 2023 came with a plethora of financial support to help new parents, from the enhanced Baby Bonus Cash Gift to Child Development Account grants. While analysts agree that no one will be rushing home to make babies, taken in tandem, the measures could tip the scales for couples deciding to have children.

More paternity leave is a stride in the right direction, but there is scope for Singapore to be so much bolder.

PATERNITY LEAVE IN SINGAPORE CONTEXT

Fathers in Singapore have been warming up to paternity leave since it was introduced in 2013, then increased from one week to two weeks in 2017. Last year, more than half of new fathers consumed paternity leave; this is more than double the 25 per cent take-up rate a decade ago.