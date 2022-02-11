Commentary: Amid inflation and headwinds, can Singapore avoid a two-track recovery in 2022?

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Singapore Budget to be delivered by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 18) will be watched for three key things.

First, whether the proposed 2 percentage point Goods and Services (GST) hike will materialise and if this will take one or two steps.

Second, whether there will be sufficient offsets to ensure continued support for the vulnerable and the needy.

Third, whether the funding for these assistance programme should come through additional wealth taxes and what form the latter will take, as Singapore begins a gradual process to balance the Budget.

These fresh priorities are a sign that Singapore’s economy, on aggregate, has largely rebounded from the 2020 pandemic, with gross domestic product surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The 7.2 per cent rebound in 2021 was the highest since 2010.

ROBUST RECOVERY SO FAR BUT UNEVEN GROWTH PROSPECTS AHEAD

Singapore’s recovery has been K-shaped, largely been led by the manufacturing sector, which expanded an impressive 13.2 per cent in 2021 - even more impressive considering the manufacturing sector also expanded at an above-average rate of 7.5 per cent in 2020.

Such was the strength in manufacturing that the sector constituted 23 per cent of Singapore’s overall GDP in 2021, compared to about 19 per cent in the five years before the pandemic. With the sharp increase in work-from-home arrangements, global demand for semiconductor chips remain red-hot, exacerbated by supply chain bottlenecks.

But the services sector continues to struggle. Transport, storage, accommodation and food sectors continue to languish despite the arrival of a new normal, remaining about 25 per cent below pre-pandemic levels - a staggering statistic when the manufacturing sector is 25 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

The risk is a continued divergence, meaning workers who are less mobile and unable to move across sectors may be left further behind.