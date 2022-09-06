Commentary: The physical office isn’t dead – just look at Singapore CBD rents

SINGAPORE: Fears about the demise of offices following the successful work-from-home experiment during the pandemic have proven to be unfounded.

After more than two years, Singapore’s central business district (CBD) has returned to some pre-pandemic semblance. Since the cap on employees in the workplace was fully lifted in April, one only needs to look at the downtown lunch crowds to quash any doubts about their return to the office.

Demand for office space has turned around sharply: The net absorption of office space expanded to a 17-quarter high in the second quarter of 2022, driving vacancy rate down to 6.8 per cent by end-June from the pandemic-high of 9.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2021.

OFFICE DOWNSIZING TREND IS SLOWING

It might sound surprising at first since hybrid working is expected to be the new norm. But of course, working a few days from home still means the rest of the week in the office for many.

The trend of downsizing has slowed down. Some occupiers are understood to have abandoned or are re-evaluating plans to downsize, seeing or expecting the squeeze for space as more employees return.

Other occupiers have bucked the trend and expanded, to cope with or prepare for business growth arising from the rebound in economic activities. Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Markets’ new CapitaSpring premises are reportedly 15 per cent larger than its previous office. Investment firm Blackstone is also understood to be doubling its space to 36,000 sq ft when it relocates within Marina Bay Financial Centre.

Lured by our business-friendly operating environment, Singapore continued to welcome new arrivals. In March, Sony Music officially opened its new regional headquarters at Duo Tower.