Commentary: There’s something brewing in Singapore’s coffee scene

SINGAPORE: There’s something brewing in Singapore’s already crowded coffee scene.

Luckin Coffee, nicknamed “the Starbucks of China”, made its debut in Singapore with two outlets at Marina Square and Ngee Ann City on Mar 31, with several more openings planned by the end of April.

Joining in the scene this month will be Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, which in addition to Singapore, also plans to open outlets in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Then there’s luxury fashion retailer Coach, which on Apr 13 opened the brand’s first Coach Cafe in Singapore, on Keong Saik Road. Japanese specialty roastery and cafe Takagi Coffee opened at 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar on Mar 23. And Krispy Kreme, which arrived in Singapore in October 2013 and has largely operated takeaway stores, on Apr 6 opened a cafe in Suntec City.

There is definitely no shortage of cafes and coffee joints in Singapore.

Including Tim Hortons, Singapore houses seven of the top 10 most popular coffee chains worldwide. Add local players, independent cafes and speciality offerings to the mix and the question comes to mind: What continues to draw these mega coffee names to our shores? How can they differentiate themselves in an already crowded market?