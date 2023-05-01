Commentary: COVID-19 vaccine deaths a reminder that benefits of vaccination must outweigh risks of side effects

SINGAPORE: It was just three years ago that countries around the world, including Singapore, resorted to circuit breakers and lockdowns to attempt to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases and strains on healthcare systems.

COVID-19 vaccination has reduced the risk of severe disease and death, enabling most of us to return to normality. But Singapore has also documented two tragic vaccine-associated deaths.

In both cases, the state coroner found that the cause of death was myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which on the balance of probabilities, was deemed likely related to the COVID-19 vaccination. A 43-year-old Filipino woman died four days after her Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot in December 2021, while a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man died three weeks after his first dose of the Moderna vaccine in June 2021.

To be sure, COVID-19 vaccination is not the only cause of myocarditis. Infection by SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) and other viruses prevalent in Singapore that cause flu-like illnesses, such as enteroviruses and adenoviruses, can also cause myocarditis and are occasionally fatal.

There is unfortunately not a single vaccine or medicine in the world that has no association with rare severe adverse events. Their use must always be guided by proper risk-benefit analyses, to ensure the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of side effects, including rare severe adverse events.