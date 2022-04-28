Commentary: It feels like Singapore has turned the corner on COVID-19 for good

SINGAPORE: We have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

On Tuesday (Apr 26), there was a significant easing of COVID-19 rules and reports suggested that many people were embracing this major shift towards living with the virus.

The SafeEntry gantries have disappeared from shopping malls. The tape marking out safe distancing is being removed. The cheeky otter used on the TraceTogether app to show you weren't using a screenshot to indicate your vaccine status is no longer a ubiquitous part of our daily life.

Venturing out and about, it seemed to me that spaces felt wider and people were more upbeat.



It also felt strange to think that after more than two years of the restrictions put in place to help Singapore navigate its way safely through the pandemic, we might have turned the corner for good.

Will life return “almost all the way to how things were” before the pandemic, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described it?

NO NEED FOR “FREEDOM DAY” TO FEEL OPTIMISTIC

It feels liberating to not check in at malls and supermarkets, to remove our masks in the office (under some conditions) and to finally make merry with as many friends and family as we want.

While this wasn't the “Freedom Day” that some other countries had in their COVID-19 journey – because there isn’t a singular turning point for Singapore - it nonetheless feels like a huge load has been lifted and that’s something worth celebrating.