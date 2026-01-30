Commentary: Unpaid credit card balances on the rise - here’s why and what can be done

SINGAPORE: It seems like more Singaporeans are deferring their credit card bill repayments, going by official figures that show rollover balances hitting a ten-year high last year.

These credit card balances – the outstanding amount not paid by the due date and is subject to interest charges – crossed S$9 billion (US$7 billion) in the third quarter of 2025. Such rollover debt has been rising steadily since the second quarter of 2021.

At the Credit Counselling Singapore (CCS), we have seen an increase in the number of cash-strapped individuals with unsecured debt woes coming forward to seek help.

Last year, the CCS counselled 2,588 distressed debtors with unsecured debts incurred from credit card spending and personal loans – a 26 per cent increase from 2024.

The average debt size was about S$100,000, with home renovations emerging as a new and growing contributor alongside lifestyle spending, job disruptions, family responsibilities and medical expenses.