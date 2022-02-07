Commentary: Why the New York Times’ Singapore chicken curry recipe cannot get a free pass

SINGAPORE: As it did to many Singaporeans, the New York Times’ Singapore chicken curry dish this week made my stomach turn.

It conjured a long-buried memory of when I was studying in New York City. Some well-intentioned American classmates took my mother and I out for dinner and ordered Singapore noodles.

Now, I am not sure if you’ve tried Singapore noodles overseas but it can be a non-starter – mostly because it doesn’t even exist here. I suppose there is the Singapore-styled noodles (or xing zhou chao mi fen) sold at coffeeshops but even those aren’t a radioactive yellow.

Like many in her generation who thought refusal was rude, my mum simply grinned and politely tried a few spoonfuls of the luminous abomination.

I, on the other hand, could not eat one bite. While I later thanked my friends for their gracious effort, I explained why this was not the dish to chase away a homesickness uniquely Singaporean: Craving local food.

NO SUCH THING AS ‘SINGAPORE CURRY CHICKEN’

Just as there is no such thing as Singapore noodles, in my mind, there is also no such thing as “Singapore curry chicken”.

There’s a rich spectrum of curries in Singapore. Every Eurasian family has a rendition of curry devil and many of us fight over whether scissors-cut Hainanese curry rice beats the Redhill Market’s one. Hjh Maimunah makes a killer ayam kalio and Muthu’s fish head curry is food coma-inducing.