Commentary: We need more than bike lanes for cycling to gear up in Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you have taken a stroll through park connectors in the last two years, you would’ve noticed there are more cyclists around you.

Since COVID-19 hit, it is common to have bicycles whiz past you as you are walking or driving. Some are leisure cyclists, others are delivery riders at work.

Sales of bicycles in Singapore have been buoyant, with shops reporting 20 per cent to 50 per cent increases in sales. One well-established folding bike company even tells buyers that getting hold of their wares would take a few months.

Other cities have been bitten by the cycling bug too and are transforming their transport networks. Paris turned 50km of roads into bike-only paths, including main thoroughfare Rue de Rivoli. Across Europe, more than US$1.1 billion has been invested in cycling infrastructure, and over 2,300km of bike lanes have been built since the pandemic.

But the response in Singapore has been comparatively muted. In fact, cyclists still have a bad rap with pedestrians and motorists.

In a CNA Insider survey conducted in April, over 80 per cent of respondents said there are more errant cyclists today. They’re unwilling to share space with cyclists – 59 per cent don’t want cyclists on roads, and 74 per cent don’t want them on pavements.

Why hasn’t the cycling boom swayed public acceptance of cycling?