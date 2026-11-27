SINGAPORE: His memory was “not as good as before” and he started having trouble navigating and managing his finances. But Tom*, recently retired at age 70, attributed it to “senior moments”.

After some persuasion from his wife, he sought medical attention and was diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s Disease, the most common form of dementia. Tom was sceptical. He felt well and independent, and “very far” from what his late mother who had dementia used to be. He believed he would get better if he exercised more, ate more healthily and went to bed earlier.

As Singapore officially becomes a 'super-aged' society with more than 1 in 5 citizens aged 65 and above, it bears repeating: Dementia is not normal ageing.

With age, we may experience mild memory decline – but not to the point of being unable to cope with day-to-day living. By 2030, an estimated 152,000 people in Singapore could live with this crippling illness that progressively diminishes the mind and body.

A diagnosis of dementia often conjures anxiety of an uncertain future and is experienced as the beginning of the end. Yet, despite the inevitable losses, we have more ways now to help people with dementia live as well as possible for as long as possible.