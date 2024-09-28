Commentary: What will it take to eliminate dengue deaths in Singapore?

REPORTED DENGUE CASES MERELY TIP OF THE ICEBERG

The Aedes House Index, which measures the percentage of inspected premises tested positive for Aedes larvae or pupae, has dropped from about 50 per cent in the 1960s to less than 5 per cent in the late 1970s, and has remained remarkedly low since the 1980s.

Singapore has had an annual dengue case fatality rate not exceeding 0.2 per cent for the past few years.

Under Project Wolbachia, which was launched in Singapore in 2016, lab-grown non-biting male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria are released at selected locations. When they mate with the urban female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, their resultant eggs do not hatch, thereby helping to suppress the Aedes aegypti mosquito population.

The project now covers about 480,000 households. Residents living in areas with at least one year of mosquito releases under Project Wolbachia are up to 77 per cent less likely to be infected with dengue, according to NEA’s data from 2019 to 2022.

Ongoing public education and community outreach efforts include colour-coded dengue alert banners, and emphasis on the collective public efforts against mosquito breeding and dengue transmission.

However, despite these efforts, Singapore continues to experience large outbreaks episodically.

In 2020, Singapore reached new heights with 35,210 dengue cases and 32 deaths. The cases again surpassed the 30,000-mark in 2022, recording a total of 32,154 cases with 19 deaths. Although 2023 was considered a “good year”, there were still 9,949 cases and six deaths.

These reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg. The majority of dengue infections are asymptomatic or subclinical. This means infected individuals have few or no symptoms and would not know that they have dengue.

Further, even for those who do go on to develop symptoms, the infectious virus is present in their blood before the onset of symptoms, further emphasising the importance of taking precautions against mosquito bites at all times.

The relative success of vector control in Singapore also means that most of our population get their first dengue infection much later in life compared to our grandparents who would have been infected as children. This low herd immunity status leaves us vulnerable and open to repeated cycles of outbreaks.