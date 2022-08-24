Commentary: Singapore’s future needs a digital workforce - but are our workers ready?

SINGAPORE: The era of highly competitive prices and enthusiasm for globalisation has come to an end, with international economic conditions having “fundamentally changed”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 21) at the National Day Rally.

While Singapore has little influence over global inflation, he said, it is within our power to become more productive and competitive through economic transformation, so that workers can earn more and become better off in real terms.

More than ever, we need to help workers keep up - especially those without prior knowledge and training in digital and technology skills. Already, 81 per cent of employees expressed concern about the impact of digitalisation on jobs, according to a National Trade Unions Congress (NTUC) Learning Hub report.

POWERING TRANSFORMATION WITH A DIGITALISED WORKFORCE

Singapore’s demand for digital tech talent is set to increase significantly. Of the 10 professions the World Economic Forum estimates a burgeoning global demand for by 2025, nine are heavily driven by tech capabilities.

Daunting as this may sound, a 2021 SkillsFuture Singapore report titled Skills Demand for the Future Economy predicts that digital skills will be needed in varying degrees, depending on their job role applications.