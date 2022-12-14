Commentary: Singapore needs more doctors, but setting up a fourth medical school isn’t the answer

In the first half of 2021 alone, about 1,500 healthcare workers resigned, compared to about 2,000 annually pre-pandemic. The resignation rates of nurses in public hospitals saw a five-year-high in the same year.

Doctors are also leaving - some for private practice, while others are leaving the profession entirely - citing reasons such as low pay, long hours and burnout. It’s a vicious cycle: Those who remain in the public sector are forced to work longer hours, driving more to leave.

Of course, this is in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which exhausted our healthcare workers physically and mentally. But it has also brought to light other more systemic issues, including the stresses faced by junior doctors who can face 30-hour shifts.

The newly formed national wellness committee for junior doctors is a welcome first move, but it remains to be seen if it will make a difference.

Though Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament in November that the attrition rate of doctors in the public sector is “acceptable” at about 3 per cent to 5 per cent from 2019 to 2021, attrition is still a serious waste of resources and more can be done to ensure it does not get worse.

REDUCING THE DEMAND FOR DOCTORS ALSO CRUCIAL

Beyond increasing the supply of doctors, how about reducing the demand for doctors?

Healthcare has been physician-centric for much too long when it should be patient-centric. Doctors are important, but this importance is often overplayed, with doctors often performing tasks that could be done (and perhaps done better) by other colleagues.

This can include training existing healthcare professionals to take up tasks that were traditionally thought to be reserved for doctors. For example, the National Collaborative Prescribing Programme trains advanced practitioner nurses and pharmacists to prescribe medication independently.